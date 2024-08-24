Dummy tank outside Borussia Dortmund stadium as fans protest club’s deal with arms manufacturer

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Campaigners have set up a dummy tank outside Borussia Dortmund’s stadium before its first Bundesliga match of the season to protest the club’s sponsorship deal with an arms manufacturer. An activist wore a mask with the face of the company’s CEO while holding a red card. Dortmund had announced the signing of its three-year sponsorship deal with Düsseldorf-based Rheinmetall in May. Supporter association Südtribüne Dortmund says more than 90 fan groups agreed to make their opposition to the deal clear at the start of the second half of Saturday’s game against Eintracht Frankfurt. Rheinmetall is the world’s largest maker of artillery ammunition.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.