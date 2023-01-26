Duke’s Whitehead out for Georgia Tech game with injury

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke won’t have touted freshman Dariq Whitehead for Saturday’s game at Georgia Tech due to a left-leg injury and it’s unclear exactly when he’ll return. Coach Jon Scheyer didn’t reveal specifics about the injury beyond describing it as a “strain.” But Whitehead appears to have avoided what looked like a serious injury during Monday’s loss at Virginia Tech. Whitehead was hurt as he jumped to knock a ball away from a Hokies player. He landed and immediately grabbed the back of his lower left leg. Scheyer says Whitehead was “relieved” when testing found no structural damage.

