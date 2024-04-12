Duke’s top two scorers in C Filipowski, G McCain declare for NBA draft

By The Associated Press
Duke's Kyle Filipowski heads to the bench after fouling out against North Carolina State during the second half of an Elite Eight college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Dallas, Sunday, March 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez]

DURHAM, N .C. (AP) — Kyle Filipowski and Jared McCain, Duke’s top two scorers this past season, have declared for the NBA draft. Both announced their decision Friday on posts to social media. Filipowski is a 7-foot sophomore who led the Blue Devils, averaging at 16.4 points and 8.3 rebounds. McCain is a 6-3 freshman who averaged 14.3 points. Duke finished 27-9 this season, advancing to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight. Both said they were chasing lifelong dreams of playing in the pros. The two are projected as mid-first-round selections in the NBA draft.

