Duke’s top two scorers in C Filipowski, G McCain declare for NBA draft

DURHAM, N .C. (AP) — Kyle Filipowski and Jared McCain, Duke’s top two scorers this past season, have declared for the NBA draft. Both announced their decision Friday on posts to social media. Filipowski is a 7-foot sophomore who led the Blue Devils, averaging at 16.4 points and 8.3 rebounds. McCain is a 6-3 freshman who averaged 14.3 points. Duke finished 27-9 this season, advancing to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight. Both said they were chasing lifelong dreams of playing in the pros. The two are projected as mid-first-round selections in the NBA draft.

