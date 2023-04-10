Duke’s Roach to enter NBA draft, keep college eligibility

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke guard Jeremy Roach is entering his name into the NBA draft but maintaining his college eligibility. The 6-foot-2 junior announced his decision in a social-media post Monday, saying he was looking forward to getting feedback on his game during pre-draft workouts. Roach was the team’s No. 2 scorer at 13.6 points per game for a team that won the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title. Roach was coming off a strong postseason performance in a Final Four run in 2022 and battled through a lingering toe injury that briefly sidelined him as a team captain last season.

