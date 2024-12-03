Duke’s Reigan Richardson is AP women’s basketball player of the week

Reigan Richardson of Duke is The Associated Press women’s basketball player of the week. She scored a career-high 35 points in a win over then-No. 8 Oklahoma to win the Ball Dawgs Classic title. It was the school record for points against a ranked opponent. Sedona Prince of TCU was the runner-up. She became the first player in NCAA history to record 20 rebounds and eight blocks in a game against a top five team in the Horned Frogs’ win over then-No. 3 Notre Dame in the Cayman Islands.

