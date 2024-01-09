Duke’s one-and-done success help Blue Devils edge Kansas as top dog in the 2010s for the AP poll

Duke stayed at the top when it came to the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll in the 2010s. The Blue Devils were ranked No. 1 in 33 weeks from the 2010-11 to 2019-20 seasons. They won now-retired Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski’s fifth NCAA title in 2015. That was the highlight of a shift to recruiting more one-and-done talent. The AP is marking this month’s 75th anniversary of the poll by compiling weekly polls to crown an All-Time No. 1 along with each decade’s top programs. Duke led the way, followed by Kansas, Kentucky, Villanova and North Carolina.

