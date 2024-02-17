Duke’s McCain sets freshman 3-point mark, ties frosh scoring record in 76-67 win over Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jared McCain set a Duke freshman record with eight 3-pointers and matched a school freshman mark with 35 points as the No. 9 Blue Devils beat Florida State 76-67. McCain hit seven 3-pointers in the first half and shot 60% overall (12 for 20), including 8 for 11 from long distance in his seventh game scoring 20 or more points. His point total tied Zion Williamson’s 35-point performance against Syracuse in 2019. Jamir Watkins scored 15 points, his 11th straight game in double figures for Florida State (13-12, 7-7), which has lost three straight and five of six.

