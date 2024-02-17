Duke’s McCain sets freshman 3-point mark, ties frosh scoring record in 76-67 win over Florida State

By The Associated Press
Florida State forward Cam Corhen (3) tries to battle past Duke's Jared McCain (0) left, and Ryan Young (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. Duke prevailed over Florida State 76-67. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Colin Hackley]

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jared McCain set a Duke freshman record with eight 3-pointers and matched a school freshman mark with 35 points as the No. 9 Blue Devils beat Florida State 76-67. McCain hit seven 3-pointers in the first half and shot 60% overall (12 for 20), including 8 for 11 from long distance in his seventh game scoring 20 or more points. His point total tied Zion Williamson’s 35-point performance against Syracuse in 2019. Jamir Watkins scored 15 points, his 11th straight game in double figures for Florida State (13-12, 7-7), which has lost three straight and five of six.

