Duke’s Krzyzewski, Dawkins make collegiate hall along with Carolina’s Hansbrough

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Retired Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and one of his best players in Johnny Dawkins are among five inductees to the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. The others are North Carolina’s Tyler Hansbrough, longtime Division II coach Herb Magee and the late high school scout Tom Konchalski. Krzyzewski retired last year after 47 seasons with a record 1,202 victories and five national titles. Dawkins was one of his first star players in the 1980s. Magee won more than 1,100 games in 54 seasons at a Division II school known during most of his tenure as Philadelphia Textile.

