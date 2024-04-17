Duke’s Jeremy Roach announces plans to enter NBA draft and transfer portal

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke’s Jeremy Roach is declaring for the NBA draft and entering the transfer portal if he returns to college. The 6-foot-1 guard announced his plans in a social-media post Tuesday night. He has an additional year of eligibility remaining, granted by the NCAA to players who competed during the COVID-19 pandemic season of 2020-21. Roach averaged 14 points last season to help Duke reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. He played for Mike Krzyzewski’s final team that reached the 2022 Final Four.

