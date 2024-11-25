Duke’s Diaz: QB Murphy faces internal discipline for raising middle fingers in Virginia Tech win

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke coach Manny Diaz says quarterback Maalik Murphy will face discipline “internally” after extending both of his middle fingers skyward in celebration after throwing a long touchdown pass early in this weekend’s win against Virginia Tech. Diaz said Monday that Murphy’s exuberant gesture was directed at offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer in the booth after a bit of practice “banter” from a few days earlier. Diaz said Brewer had said “in jest” that Murphy could do the gesture if he threw for a touchdown on a passing route the team had been missing repeatedly during a recent practice.

