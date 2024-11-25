Duke’s Diaz: QB Murphy faces internal discipline for raising middle fingers in Virginia Tech win

By AARON BEARD The Associated Press
Duke quarterback Maalik Murphy (6) looks to throw during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Karl B DeBlaker]

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke coach Manny Diaz says quarterback Maalik Murphy will face discipline “internally” after extending both of his middle fingers skyward in celebration after throwing a long touchdown pass early in this weekend’s win against Virginia Tech. Diaz said Monday that Murphy’s exuberant gesture was directed at offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer in the booth after a bit of practice “banter” from a few days earlier. Diaz said Brewer had said “in jest” that Murphy could do the gesture if he threw for a touchdown on a passing route the team had been missing repeatedly during a recent practice.

