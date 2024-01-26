Duke women nearly double up No. 23 Florida State with 88-46 victory

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Taina Mair scored 18 points, Ashlon Jackson added 13 points and Duke beat No. 23 Florida State 88-46. It was Duke’s largest margin of victory (42 points) against a Top 25 opponent since 2000. Mair made a 3-pointer with 4:11 left in the second quarter for a 31-19 lead and Duke led by double figures the rest of the way. Mair and Jackson each scored 10 points in the first half as Duke built a 40-22 lead. The Seminoles were 9 of 41 (22%) from the field with seven turnovers. Duke went on a 21-0 run, spanning the third-quarter break, to build an 83-40 lead. Florida State missed its first 13 shots of the fourth.

