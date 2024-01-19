Duke women dominate the second half in beating No. 14 Virginia Tech 63-46

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Reigan Richardson scored 22 points, Ashlon Jackson added 13 points and Duke dominated the second half in beating No. 14 Virginia Tech 63-46. Duke (12-5, 4-2 ACC) improved to 16-3 when playing the Hokies at Cameron Indoor Stadium, including a 66-55 victory last season. Jackson scored the opening eight points of the third quarter, giving Duke its first lead of the game at 27-26 with 7:47 left in the frame. The Blue Devils had a one-point lead when a hard collision, while going for a loose ball, sent Virginia Tech point guard Georgia Amoore to the locker room with 6:36 left in the third and she did not return. The Blue Devils scored 19 of the next 22 points to pull away.

