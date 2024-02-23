Duke women beat No. 17 Syracuse 58-45; Orange’s Fair scores 22, pulls within 4 of Brittney Griner

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Kennedy Brown scored 12 points, Reigan Richardson added 11, and Duke jumped out early and beat No. 17 Syracuse 58-45, snapping the Orange’s five-game win streak. Syracuse’s Dyaisha Fair, who entered with 3,257 career points, scored 22 and is four points shy of tying Brittney Griner for fifth all-time. Georgia Woolley added 11 points for Syracuse (22-5, 12-4 ACC), which scored a season low and its fewest since a 75-51 loss at North Carolina on Jan. 4. Duke outscored Syracuse 21-6 in the second quarter and led 35-17 at the break. Ashlon Jackson’s 3-pointer gave Duke a 54-34 lead with 5:20 left.

