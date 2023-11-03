Duke wins on final-play FG to top Wake Forest, 24-21

By BOB SUTTON The Associated Press
Duke's Grayson Loftis (12) is hit by Wake Forest's Bryce Ganious, front right, as he looks to throw during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ben McKeown]

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Todd Pelino kicked a 26-yard field goal on the game’s final play and Duke, despite using a third-string quarterback, beat Wake Forest 24-21. Pelino’s field goal gave the Blue Devils their only lead of the game as they snapped a two-game losing streak and became bowl eligible. Grayson Loftis, a true freshman from Gaffney, South Carolina, was called upon to handle quarterback duties for the Blue Devils. He was 7-for-19 for 86 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Wake Forest’s Mitch Griffis was back for Wake Forest, completing 16 of 19 passes for 241 yards and a costly late-game interception.

