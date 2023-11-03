Duke wins on final-play FG to top Wake Forest, 24-21

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Todd Pelino kicked a 26-yard field goal on the game’s final play and Duke, despite using a third-string quarterback, beat Wake Forest 24-21. Pelino’s field goal gave the Blue Devils their only lead of the game as they snapped a two-game losing streak and became bowl eligible. Grayson Loftis, a true freshman from Gaffney, South Carolina, was called upon to handle quarterback duties for the Blue Devils. He was 7-for-19 for 86 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Wake Forest’s Mitch Griffis was back for Wake Forest, completing 16 of 19 passes for 241 yards and a costly late-game interception.

