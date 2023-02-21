Duke wins 3rd straight, 79-62 over four-win Louisville

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jeremy Roach had 14 points and six assists, Kyle Filipowski added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Duke beat Louisville 79-62 for its third straight victory. Duke trailed by nine points early before scoring 13 unanswered points to go ahead for good at 22-18. Jacob Grandison made two 3-pointers during the run and Tyrese Proctor added another. Roach capped the first-half scoring with a long jumper before the buzzer to give Duke a 42-33 lead. Filipowski made a 3-pointer in the first minute of the second half to put Duke ahead by double figures and the lead didn’t drop below 10 the rest of the way.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.