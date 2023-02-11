Duke: Whitehead available to return at No. 8 Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Touted freshman Dariq Whitehead is set to return for Duke’s game at No. 8 Virginia after missing four games with an injury. The school announced Whitehead would be available about five hours before tipoff. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound wing had suffered a sprain in his lower left leg in a loss at Virginia Tech in an injury that looked potentially serious. Whitehead had averaged 8.4 points and 2.3 rebounds in his 16 appearances. He had started his last five games.

