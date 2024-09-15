Duke uses 4th QT rally to snuff UConn’s upset bid for a 26-21 win

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Moore, Eli Pancol and Que’Sean Brown scored touchdowns while Duke’s defense racked up seven tackles for loss as the Blue Devils beat UConn, 26-21. The win marked Duke’s third consecutive 3-0 start and sixth in the last 11 seasons. UConn’s rushing attack carried its offense, with the Huskies totaling 179 yards on the ground. Quarterback Nick Evers added 135 passing yards and a touchdown of his own with a quarterback keeper in the third quarter.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.