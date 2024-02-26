Duke tops No. 6 North Carolina State 69-58 for 2nd victory over ranked foe in 4 days

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Taina Mair scored 19 points and Duke beat No. 6 North Carolina State 69-58 on Sunday night, the Blue Devils’ second victory over a ranked team in four days. Reigan Richardson scored 15 points and Kennedy Brown added 14 as Duke avenged a 15-point loss to N.C. State last month. Duke led by as many as 22 points and held on to follow Thursday night’s 58-45 win over No. 17 Syracuse with another victory over a ranked opponent. Aziaha James scored 15 points, River Baldwin added 14 and Saniya Rivers had 13 for N.C. State, which lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

