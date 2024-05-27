Duke tops Missouri 4-3 in 9 innings to win first super regional, qualify for first WCWS

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — D’Auna Jennings led off the top of the ninth inning with a home run to end a scoreless pitching duel between Cassidy Curd and Missouri’s Laurin Krings and 10th-seeded Duke held on for a wild 4-3 victory over the seventh-seeded Tigers on Sunday in the finale of the best-of-three Columbia Super Regional, sending the Blue Devils to the Women’s College World Series for the first time. Jennings provided the spark Duke (52-7) needed when she sent a 1-2 pitch from Krings over the wall in right field for her ninth home run of the season. Missouri (48-18) had the tying run on before falling short.

