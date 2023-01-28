Duke throttles Georgia Tech 86-43 behind Filipowski

ATLANTA (AP) — Kyle Filipowski scored 18 points, Jeremy Roach scored 12 and Duke gutted Georgia Tech, beating the Yellow Jackets 86-43. The Blue Devils took control just before intermission and proceeded to outscore Georgia Tech 56-20 in the game’s final 24 minutes. Reserve Tristan Maxwell scored 10 points for Georgia Tech.

