Duke scores in first and last innings, edges Rider 2-1 in Conway Regional

Giovanni DiGiacomo doubled leading off the ninth inning and later scored on a flyout by Damon Lux, giving Duke a 2-1 victory over Rider in a winner’s bracket game of the Conway Regional. Duke’s Jay Beshears hit a solo home run in the first inning and the Blue Devils went scoreless for the next seven innings until DiGiacomo and Lux created the ninth-inning run. After Beshears’ home run, Duke’s 1-0 lead held up until the sixth inning when Rider’s Scott Shaw drew a leadoff walk, took second on a passed ball, advanced to third on a single by Brian Skettini and scored on Luke Lesch’s sacrifice fly.

