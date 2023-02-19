Duke rolls to 77-55 victory over Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Filipowski had 14 points and 12 rebounds, Jeremy Roach scored 17 points and Duke beat Syracuse 77-55. Filipowski collected the 12th double-double of his freshman season and Duke made 12 of 25 from 3-point range in winning its second straight. Dariq Whitehead made 4 of 6 from the arc and scored 14 points. Joe Girard scored 21 points with four 3-pointers for Syracuse (17-10, 10-6), which had a three-game win streak snapped. Judah Mintz added 18 points. The largest crowd to see a college basketball this season — 31,063, including Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin — witnessed Duke’s eighth straight win in the series and fourth in a row at Syracuse. Joe Girard scored 21 points

