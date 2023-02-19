Duke rolls to 77-55 victory over Syracuse

By The Associated Press
Duke center Kyle Filipowski, left, fights for possession of the ball against Syracuse forward Maliq Brown during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adrian Kraus]

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Filipowski had 14 points and 12 rebounds, Jeremy Roach scored 17 points and Duke beat Syracuse 77-55. Filipowski collected the 12th double-double of his freshman season and Duke made 12 of 25 from 3-point range in winning its second straight. Dariq Whitehead made 4 of 6 from the arc and scored 14 points. Joe Girard scored 21 points with four 3-pointers for Syracuse (17-10, 10-6), which had a three-game win streak snapped. Judah Mintz added 18 points. The largest crowd to see a college basketball this season — 31,063, including Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin — witnessed Duke’s eighth straight win in the series and fourth in a row at Syracuse. Joe Girard scored 21 points

