Duke rallies from 20 points down, beats rival North Carolina 21-20

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Peyton Jones ran 20 yards for a touchdown as Duke took its first lead with 5:42 remaining, Star Thomas scored two touchdowns and the Blue Devils rallied from a 20-point deficit to defeat rival North Carolina 21-20 in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams. Thomas rushed for 166 yards and Maalik Murphy threw for a touchdown and 209 yards. Duke snapped a six-game losing streak in the series and it was a signature victory for first-year coach Manny Diaz, a former assistant at Texas under current North Carolina coach Mack Brown.

