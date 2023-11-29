Duke QB Riley Leonard enters transfer portal after injury-shortened year along with Coastal’s McCall

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard entered the transfer portal, signaling his departure from the Blue Devils after two seasons as a starter. Leonard immediately becomes one of — if not the — most talented quarterback available in college football’s transfer market. Earlier in the day, Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall, a three-time Sun Belt Conference player of the year, entered the portal, and former Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson committed to North Carolina as a transfer. Leonard’s 2023 season was cut short by ankle and foot injuries, but he led the Blue Devils to a 4-0 start before being hurt.

