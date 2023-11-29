Duke QB Riley Leonard enters transfer portal after injury-shortened year along with Coastal’s McCall

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson (14) hands the ball off to running back Rueben Owens (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Thomas Graning]

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard entered the transfer portal, signaling his departure from the Blue Devils after two seasons as a starter. Leonard immediately becomes one of — if not the — most talented quarterback available in college football’s transfer market. Earlier in the day, Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall, a three-time Sun Belt Conference player of the year, entered the portal, and former Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson committed to North Carolina as a transfer. Leonard’s 2023 season was cut short by ankle and foot injuries, but he led the Blue Devils to a 4-0 start before being hurt.

