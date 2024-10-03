Duke puts unbeaten record on the line in ACC challenge against QB Haynes King, Georgia Tech

Duke is looking to stay unbeaten when the Blue Devils visit Georgia Tech on Saturday night. Duke is 5-0 for the program’s best start since winning the first seven games of the 1994 season. The Blue Devils rallied from a 20-0 deficit to beat rival North Carolina 21-10 last week. Georgia Tech will try to rebound from a 31-19 loss at Louisville on Sept. 21. A win would give the Yellow Jackets a 4-2 record for their best start since 2017. Georgia Tech is led by productive quarterback Haynes King, who has not been sacked this season.

