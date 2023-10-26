Duke picked to win ACC, Blue Devils’ Filipowski selected as league’s player of the year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — No. 2 Duke was picked to win the Atlantic Coast Conference, while the team’s talented, 7-footer Kyle Filipowski was selected as player of the year. The ACC released the preseason poll Thursday, a day after its men’s basketball teams gathered in Charlotte to preview the season. Duke got 44 of 51 votes from a media panel to be the preseason favorite for the eighth time in 11 seasons. No. 13 Miami received five first-place votes to finish second, with No. 19 North Carolina and Virginia third and fourth.

