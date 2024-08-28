Duke opens Manny Diaz’s coaching tenure Friday with a home date against Elon from the FCS ranks

Duke opens its first season under Manny Diaz on Friday with a home game against Elon. Diaz had spent the past two seasons as Penn State’s defensive coordinator. He took over after Mike Elko left for Texas A&M. Diaz went 21-15 in three seasons as Miami’s head coach from 2019-21. His Blue Devils are facing a Championship Subdivision program from the Coastal Athletic Association. Elon is chasing its first win against a Bowl Subdivision opponent. The game also marks the Duke debut of new quarterback Maalik Murphy, a transfer from Texas.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.