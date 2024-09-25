Duke looks for a 5-0 start under Manny Diaz when it hosts rival North Carolina

Duke hosts rival North Carolina on Saturday. The Blue Devils are chasing their first 5-0 start since winning the first seven games of the 1994 season. Duke is in its first season under Manny Diaz. The Tar Heels are 3-1 but coming off a stunning loss to James Madison that included giving up 70 points to tie a program record for the most points allowed in any game. UNC has won five straight meetings in the series. The winner of the rivalry game gets the Victory Bell and starts 1-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference.

