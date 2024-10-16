Duke looks for 6-1 start and first-ever win against Florida State when Seminoles visit Friday

Duke hosts Florida State on Friday night. The Blue Devils are 5-1 in their first season under Manny Diaz. They’re chasing bowl eligibility and their first-ever win against the Seminoles. FSU has won all 22 meetings. Only one has come by single-digit margins. FSU opened the year as the ACC title favorite after winning last year’s crown. But the Seminoles have just one win so far. Both teams are coming out of an open week.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.