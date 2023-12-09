Duke is counting on Manny Diaz to add to the Blue Devils’ 2-year rise

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke is counting on Manny Diaz to build off the Blue Devils’ two-year rise under Mike Elko. The school held its introductory news conference for Diaz Saturday. Diaz had spent the past two seasons as defensive coordinator at Penn State. Before that, he spent three years leading Miami as a first-time head coach. Diaz says the focus at Duke must be on growing off Elko’s successes instead of simply maintaining. Elko left for the job at Texas A&M. Duke athletic director Nina King said the program’s increased investments from Elko’s tenure meant Duke was “in a good place” for hiring another coach.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.