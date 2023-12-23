Duke holds off Troy 17-10 in Birmingham Bowl, a matchup of schools led by interim coaches

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Freshman quarterback Grayson Loftis threw for 183 yards and Duke’s defense came up with a final stop as the Blue Devils secured a winning season with a 17-10 Birmingham Bowl victory against Troy. The Sun Belt Conference champion, Troy, tried to finish the season on an 11-game winning streak for the second straight year. But against a Blue Devils lineup decimated by transfer portal departures, the Trojans couldn’t find an offensive rhythm. Both teams played with interim coaches.

