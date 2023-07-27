Duke hiring Oklahoma’s Emanuel Dildy as men’s basketball assistant coach, AP source says

Duke is hiring Oklahoma’s Emanuel Dildy as an assistant coach after Amile Jefferson’s departure to the NBA. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to the AP on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the school hasn’t officially discussed its search. The 42-year-old Dildy has spent the past two seasons with the Sooners and has a reputation as a strong recruiter. Before that, he had spent three seasons with another power-conference program at Northwestern. Jefferson left earlier this summer to become an assistant with the Boston Celtics.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.