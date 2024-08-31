Duke gives Manny Diaz a successful return to the head-coaching ranks behind a dominant defense

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke’s defensive effort made it easy for Manny Diaz to enjoy his return to the sideline as a head coach. The Blue Devils beat Elon 26-3 to give Diaz a win in his debut. It was a performance fittingly fueled by a dominant defensive effort and pass rush. That was a perfect scenario considering Diaz is a longtime defensive coach who was Penn State’s coordinator in the two years since he was fired as Miami’s head coach. Diaz said Friday “just felt very natural” for him. Duke finished with eight sacks and 16 tackles for loss.

