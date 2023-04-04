Duke freshman Dereck Lively II says he’ll enter NBA draft

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke big man Dereck Lively II is entering the NBA draft after one college season. Lively announced his decision in a social-media post Tuesday. The lean 7-foot-1 freshman averaged 5.2 points and 5.4 rebounds in 34 games with 27 starts. But he came on in the second half of the year as a rim protector and key to the Blue Devils’ defense, averaging 2.4 blocks on the year to rank ninth nationally. The highlight came in a home rivalry win against North Carolina. He had just four points in that one, but tallied 14 rebounds and eight blocked shots.

