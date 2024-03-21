Duke freshman Caleb Foster will miss the NCAA Tournament with a right ankle injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Duke guard Caleb Foster will miss the NCAA Tournament with a right ankle injury. Coach Jon Scheyer says Foster has been diagnosed with a stress fracture. The fourth-seeded Blue Devils face 13 seed Vermont on Friday night in the South Region at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Foster has missed the last five games, but Duke was hoping he might be able to return for the postseason. The 6-foot-5 freshman averaged 7.7 points and shot 40.7% from 3-point range.

