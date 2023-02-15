Duke edges Notre Dame with Coach K in the house 68-64

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Filipowski scored 22 points and Duke beat Notre Dame 68-64 with former coach Mike Krzyzewski on hand to watch the man who succeeded him pick up a milestone victory. Krzyzewski attended his first game inside Cameron Indoor Stadium since retiring after last season to conclude a 42-year career as the Blue Devils coach. He saw Jon Scheyer become the first men’s ACC coach to win his first 13 career home games. Notre Dame’s Dane Goodwin scored 19 of his 25 points in the second half, including 17 straight.

