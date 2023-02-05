Duke edges North Carolina 63-57 behind Roach, Lively

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jeremy Roach scored 20 points, Dereck Lively II had career highs of eight blocks and 14 rebounds and Duke defeated North Carolina 63-57. Kyle Filipowski added 14 points and Tyrese Proctor 11 for the Blue Devils, who won their third straight and beat the Tar Heels for the first time in three meetings, including in last year’s Final Four in the NCAA Tournament. UNC’s Armando Bacot had 14 points and 10 rebounds for his 63rd career double-double, Leaky Black had 13 points and 10 rebounds, Caleb Love added 12 points and RJ Davis 11 for UNC. Roach scored eight of Duke’s final 10 points, including the last four after Lively’s tiebreaking dunk with 1:35 to go. North Carolina missed its last five shots, including a trio of 3-point tries in the final minute.

