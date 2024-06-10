Duke coach Kara Lawson hires Kyra Elzy as an assistant, reuniting former Lady Vols teammates

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke women’s basketball coach Kara Lawson has hired former Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy as an assistant, reuniting the former Tennessee teammates on the Blue Devils’ staff. Elzy was 61-60 over four seasons as Wildcats coach and upset top-seeded South Carolina to win the 2022 Southeastern Conference Tournament before being fired in March after consecutive losing seasons. Lawson and Elzy were Tennessee teammates from 1999-2001 under legendary coach Pat Summitt, winning the SEC Tournament in 2000 and reaching the NCAA title game before falling to UConn.

