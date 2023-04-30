Duke, Choinière lead Montreal over Sporting KC 2-0

By The Associated Press
CORRECTS BY REMOVING MONTREAL IMPACT - CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama, left, attempts to shield off Sporting Kansas City midfielder Roger Espinoza, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Nick Tre. Smith)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Tre. Smith]

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Bryce Duke and Mathieu Choinière scored first-half goals to lead CF Montreal to a 2-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City. Duke gave Montreal (3-6-0) a 1-0 lead, using assists from Choinière and Sean Rea to score in the 35th minute. Choinière added a goal in the first minute of stoppage time — with assists from Aaron Herrera and Rea — to put Montreal up 2-0 at halftime.

