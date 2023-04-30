Duke, Choinière lead Montreal over Sporting KC 2-0

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Bryce Duke and Mathieu Choinière scored first-half goals to lead CF Montreal to a 2-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City. Duke gave Montreal (3-6-0) a 1-0 lead, using assists from Choinière and Sean Rea to score in the 35th minute. Choinière added a goal in the first minute of stoppage time — with assists from Aaron Herrera and Rea — to put Montreal up 2-0 at halftime.

