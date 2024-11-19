Duke chases win No. 8 while Virginia Tech goes for bowl eligibility on Saturday night in the ACC

Duke hosts Virginia Tech on Saturday night. The Blue Devils are going for their eighth win. That would mark only the second time in program history that they reached the eight-win mark for three consecutive seasons. The Hokies are going for their sixth win to secure bowl eligibility. Virginia Tech’s ground game is one of the best in the ACC and faces a Duke defense that ranks near the bottom of the league in terms of rushing yardage. But Duke has given up only 10 rushing TDs for one of the lowest totals in the ACC.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.