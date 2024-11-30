Duke beats Wake Forest 23-17 on final-play pass

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Maalik Murphy threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Moore as time expired and Duke beat Wake Forest 23-17 to end the regular season with three consecutive victories. The Blue Devils moved 76 yards in 1:22 after forcing a Wake Forest punt. It appeared that Duke might run out of time in the slow-developing play, but Moore broke free along the right side and made it to the end zone to complete a comeback from 14 points down in the second half. Murphy finished with 235 yards on 26-for-34 passing. Moore made five catches for 98 yards. Hank Bachmeier threw for 207 yards and a touchdown as Wake Forest ended with its second straight four-win season with a four-game losing streak.

