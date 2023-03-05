Duke beats UNC for sixth straight win, earns double-bye

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Filipowski had 22 points and 13 rebounds and Duke pulled out a 62-57 win over North Carolina in their regular-season finale. The Blue Devils won their sixth straight game and clinched a double-bye in the ACC Tournament that begins Tuesday in Greensboro, N.C. UNC will be the seventh seed. Tyrese Proctor added 13 points and Jeremy Roach and Mark Mitchell 10 apiece. Armando Bacot had 17 points and 11 rebounds. With 1,795 points, he passed Michael Jordan for 14th on UNC’s career scoring list. RJ Davis also scored 17 points and Caleb Love had 11.

