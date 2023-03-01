Duke beats N.C. State for fifth consecutive win, 71-67

By The Associated Press
Duke's Celeste Taylor, left, and North Carolina's Anya Poole dive for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Durham, N.C. (Kaitlin McKeown/The News & Observer via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kaitlin McKeown]

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jeremy Roach scored 20 points and helped Duke hold off North Carolina State in a 71-67 victory to win its fifth straight game and complete a 16-0 home schedule. Tyrese Proctor added 12 points, going 8 of 9 at the line, including four in the final 18 seconds to put the game away for Duke. Kyle Filipowski scored 11 points and had 14 rebounds for the freshman’s 13th double-double. Jarkel Joiner led the Wolfpack with 26 points, hitting six 3-pointers. Duke finishes the regular season at North Carolina on Saturday. N.C. State has completed its regular season and is off until the ACC Tournament.

