Duke beats N.C. State for fifth consecutive win, 71-67

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jeremy Roach scored 20 points and helped Duke hold off North Carolina State in a 71-67 victory to win its fifth straight game and complete a 16-0 home schedule. Tyrese Proctor added 12 points, going 8 of 9 at the line, including four in the final 18 seconds to put the game away for Duke. Kyle Filipowski scored 11 points and had 14 rebounds for the freshman’s 13th double-double. Jarkel Joiner led the Wolfpack with 26 points, hitting six 3-pointers. Duke finishes the regular season at North Carolina on Saturday. N.C. State has completed its regular season and is off until the ACC Tournament.

