Duke-Arizona and Indiana-Kansas will meet in 2027 stadium doubleheader in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Duke will play Arizona and Indiana will face Kansas in a doubleheader of traditional college basketball powers in the Hall of Fame Series on Nov. 12, 2027, at Allegiant Stadium. The 2028 Final Four also will be at Allegiant. This series began last year and typically is played in arenas throughout the country, including Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. Games this year will be played in Las Vegas on Nov. 4, Phoenix on Nov. 14, Baltimore on Nov. 15 and New York on Dec 14.

