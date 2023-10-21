Duke and men’s basketball coach Jon Scheyer reach agreement on deal running through 2028-29

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke and men’s basketball coach Jon Scheyer have reached an agreement on a six-year deal that will run through the 2028-29 season. The school on Saturday announced the deal, which was first reported by ESPN. Scheyer later confirmed an agreement was in place during the team’s preseason fan event Friday night. The 36-year-old originally had a five-year deal as the designated successor to retired Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. This agreement supersedes the original contract and adds two years to his term. Duke opens Scheyer’s second season as the nation’s No. 2-ranked team.

