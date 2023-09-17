Dugger-to-Caldwell connection strikes four times and Lindenwood rallies to defeat Western Illinois

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Cole Dugger and Jeff Caldwell connected on their fourth touchdown pass with 1:13 remaining and Lindenwood rallied to defeat Western Illinois 43-40. The Lions drove 75 yards in 11 plays for the winning score — a 13-yard pass from Dugger to Caldwell — after Western Illinois had taken a 40-35 lead with a 14-play, 93-yard drive ending in Matt Morrissey’s 20-yard TD pass to Jay Parker. Western Illinois had 296 yards and a 31-14 lead by halftime, with Morrissey accounting for three scores. But Lindenwood rallied in the second half, getting within 31-28 entering the fourth quarter. The Lions took their first lead, 35-34, when Dugger and Caldwell connected on a 72-yard touchdown.

