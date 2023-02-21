Duggan prepping for future, not yet reflecting on TCU career

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Max Duggan really hasn’t had time to reflect on his career at TCU. The four-year starting quarterback and Heisman Trophy runner-up whose final snap came in the national championship game hasn’t even stopped throwing. He’s getting ready for the NFL combine and draft and has been in Southern California training since a few days after the national title game loss. He was back in Fort Worth, Texas, on Monday night to receive the Davey O’Brien Award. Duggan is the first TCU player to win the trophy whose namesake is TCU’s only Heisman Trophy winner.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.