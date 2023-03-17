Ducksch double salvages draw for Bremen at Gladbach

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — Two goals from Marvin Ducksch has salvaged a draw for Werder Bremen against Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga and punished Gladbach for wasteful shooting. Gladbach was looking for a landmark 500th home win in Bundesliga history and on course after goals from Marcus Thuram and Florian Neuhaus. Ducksch twice leveled the score for an otherwise unthreatening Bremen team and could have won the game in stoppage time. Gladbach and Bremen stay 10th and 11th respectively.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.