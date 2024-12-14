Ducks trade D Cam Fowler to St. Louis, ending his 15-season tenure in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Ducks traded Cam Fowler to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, abruptly ending the veteran defenseman’s 15-season tenure in Anaheim.

The Blues sent a second-round pick in 2027 and minor-league defenseman Jeremie Biakabutuka to Anaheim for a fourth-round pick in 2027 and Fowler, the top-scoring defenseman in Ducks franchise history.

The 33-year-old Fowler was Anaheim’s first-round pick in 2010, and he has scored 457 points for the Ducks after making the NHL roster as a teenager. He leads Anaheim in career goals (96), assists (361) and appearances (991) among defensemen.

Anaheim retained about 38.5% of Fowler’s remaining contract, which carries a $6.5 million cap hit. He is signed through the 2025-26 season.

Fowler has no goals and four assists in 17 games this season, returning to the lineup in early December after missing a month with an upper-body injury.

“After meeting with Cam several times over the last few months, it became clear to both of us it may be time for a change,” Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said in a statement. “As usual, Cam handled the process with professionalism and remained committed to the Ducks. Cam and his family deserve nothing but the best going forward, and we wish them the best of luck.”

Only Ryan Getzlaf has played more games in a Ducks uniform than Fowler, a key component of Anaheim’s successful run of five consecutive Pacific Division titles and two Western Conference finals appearances from 2013-17. Fowler has been a fixture on the Ducks’ blue line since he was 18 years old, and he famously lived with former Anaheim captain Scott Niedermayer’s family when he first broke into the NHL.

But the Ducks haven’t made the playoffs since 2018, enduring a six-year drought that doesn’t appear to be ending this season. Anaheim (10-14-4) is in last place in the Pacific with a five-game losing streak heading into Saturday’s game at Columbus.

Fowler has been a steady contributor throughout his career with the Ducks, but he made just one All-Star team during the 2016-17 season, and his offensive production was sometimes sabotaged by defensive mistakes. He seemed to be the obvious choice to become the Ducks’ new captain when Getzlaf retired in 2022, but Verbeek elected to go without a captain for two seasons instead.

“This was a difficult trade to make considering what Cam has meant to this organization,” Verbeek said. “He has been a valuable and respected member of our team for 15 seasons, representing the Ducks with ultimate class. His character and contributions on and off the ice have, and will continue to leave, a positive impact on our fans and community.”

The Ducks bolstered their blue line last week by acquiring Rangers captain Jacob Trouba in a trade. Anaheim also has promising young defensemen Pavel Mintyukov, Olen Zellweger and Jackson LaCombe alongside veterans Brian Dumoulin and captain Radko Gudas.

Fowler is joining a team with playoff aspirations. The Blues are 5-2-1 since Jim Montgomery took over behind the bench. St. Louis has missed the past two postseasons.

The 22-year-old Biakabutuka has played five AHL games for the Blues, who signed him in July 2023. He is the nephew of former NFL running back Tim Biakabutuka.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.