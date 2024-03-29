Ducks’ Ryan Strome fined $5,000 for cross-checking Kraken’s Tye Kartye

NEW YORK (AP) — Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Strome has been fined $5,000 for cross-checking Seattle Kraken forward Tye Kartye on Thursday. The league’s department of player safety announced the fine Friday. The money goes to the NHL players’ emergency assistance fund. The cross-checking occurred during the third period of the Kraken’s 4-2 victory. Strome was assessed a minor penalty.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.