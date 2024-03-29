Ducks’ Ryan Strome fined $5,000 for cross-checking Kraken’s Tye Kartye

By The Associated Press
Ottawa Senators' Claude Giroux (28) pressures Anaheim Ducks' Ryan Strome (16) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jae C. Hong]

NEW YORK (AP) — Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Strome has been fined $5,000 for cross-checking Seattle Kraken forward Tye Kartye on Thursday. The league’s department of player safety announced the fine Friday. The money goes to the NHL players’ emergency assistance fund. The cross-checking occurred during the third period of the Kraken’s 4-2 victory. Strome was assessed a minor penalty.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.